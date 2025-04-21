Head to Head Review: UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) & UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 15.76% 13.73% 0.98% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

87.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of UniCredit shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of UMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. UMB Financial pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UMB Financial and UniCredit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 3 5 0 2.63 UniCredit 0 0 0 1 4.00

UMB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $122.13, indicating a potential upside of 35.53%. Given UMB Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than UniCredit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and UniCredit”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.47 billion 4.46 $441.24 million $8.99 10.02 UniCredit $26.50 billion 3.34 $9.32 billion N/A N/A

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than UMB Financial.

Summary

UMB Financial beats UniCredit on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers fund, asset management, and healthcare service to institutional clients; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, mutual fund service, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and investment advisory, custody, and trust services. It operates through a network of branches and offices. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services; group trade and correspondent banking services; and payments and cash management solutions. The company serves SME, corporate, multinational corporate, financial institution, and public sector clients, as well as retail, private banking, wealth management, and family office clients. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.