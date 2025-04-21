Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on GHLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Institutional Trading of Guild
Guild Stock Down 2.7 %
Guild stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Guild has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.79.
Guild Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Guild’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.
About Guild
Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
