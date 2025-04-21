GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in March

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. GREE has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

About GREE

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

