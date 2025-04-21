GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in March

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GREE Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. GREE has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.01.
About GREE
