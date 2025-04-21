Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,665 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.2% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $841.70 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $829.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $819.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

