Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Forvia SE (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,300 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 353,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 190.9 days.

Forvia Trading Up 15.3 %

Forvia stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. Forvia has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $16.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forvia in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Forvia

Forvia SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive technology solutions in France, Germany, other European countries, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Clean Mobility, Electronics, Lighting, and Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and comfort solutions, as well as adjustment mechanisms.

