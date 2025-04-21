Forum Financial Management LP Buys 5,174 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,908,000 after buying an additional 1,636,741 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,854 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269,721 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,972,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KVUE shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

