Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 31 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.73.

View Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $557.24 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $570.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.