Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25, Zacks reports. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 4.63%.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FLXS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 28,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,268. The stock has a market cap of $168.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

