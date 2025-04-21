Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces — Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0939 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a 2.1% increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

FFC opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.