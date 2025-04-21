First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. First United had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

First United Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ FUNC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.44. 7,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,164. The stock has a market cap of $184.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.58. First United has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get First United alerts:

First United Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FUNC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded First United from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First United

About First United

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.