First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Trading Up 1.6% – What’s Next?

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,793,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 950,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of First Mining Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on FF
First Mining Gold Stock Up 1.6 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other First Mining Gold news, Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.
About First Mining Gold
First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Mining Gold
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.