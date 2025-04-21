Financial Stocks To Watch Today – April 20th

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Walmart are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that operate primarily in the financial sector, including banks, insurance companies, investment firms, and other financial institutions. Their performance is closely tied to economic factors such as interest rates, credit conditions, and market fluctuations, which in turn can influence the overall health of the financial services industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $128.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.10. 29,048,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.95 and a 200-day moving average of $540.29. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $438.50 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 101,076,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,020,937. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $64.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $518.35. 5,310,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,110,056. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $396.35 and a one year high of $539.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $508.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,553,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,601,563. The stock has a market cap of $645.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $185.98 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,350,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,834,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $746.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Read More