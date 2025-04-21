Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in March

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos Price Performance
Fibra Danhos stock remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Fibra Danhos has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.20.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
