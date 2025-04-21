Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 21,340 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,340 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Intel by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 362,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 101,197 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 206,349 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 80,681 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 449,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 84,248 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,688 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Intel by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 4,249,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $85,199,000 after purchasing an additional 431,161 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $18.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

