Fayez Sarofim & Co Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.06% of Home Depot worth $245,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,715,668,000 after purchasing an additional 125,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $354.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.