Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $463.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.93.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

