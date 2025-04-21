Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys 11,736 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.7% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.43% of BlackRock worth $683,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $66,000. Invst LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total value of $10,726,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $875.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $748.02 and a twelve month high of $1,084.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $930.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $985.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

