Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,693,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,936 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 2.2% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $887,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 369,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,903,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 97,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $148.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

