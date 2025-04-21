Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ero Copper
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper
Ero Copper Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.10. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.
Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $122.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- With a 60%+ Upside, There’s Plenty to Love About Lovesac
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.