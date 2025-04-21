Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.36. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 1,512,891 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Tobam acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

