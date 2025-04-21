Entertainment Stocks Worth Watching – April 21st

Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, Walt Disney, Arista Networks, and Comcast are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies that derive most of their revenue from producing, distributing, or facilitating access to entertainment content. This category includes film studios, television networks, streaming platforms, gaming companies, and even theme park operators, all of which are influenced by changing consumer trends and tastes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.66. 6,471,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,627,721. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $259.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

VZ traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $42.94. 10,305,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,112,368. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $47.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.60. 5,206,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,015,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.45. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.24. 4,174,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,093,233. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average is $99.30. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

CMCSA traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,970,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,367,076. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28. Comcast has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

