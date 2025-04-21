Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.39. 1,236,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,212,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 51,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.