Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $436.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $43.88 million for the quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

