Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Update

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 774,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 2.4 %

EKSO opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Ekso Bionics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 62.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

