East West Bancorp (EWBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $673.02 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $77.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $75,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,444. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,181 shares of company stock worth $5,625,732 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

