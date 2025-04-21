Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Up 4% – What’s Next?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.49. 40,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,483,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

DYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,263.65. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,408,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $22,384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 802.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 924,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 822,201 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,049,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,379,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,808,000 after purchasing an additional 566,146 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

