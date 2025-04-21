Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 38,610,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 80,561,918 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $7.67.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 13.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.66.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 1,723.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

