Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $78.72. 531,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,801,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $568.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optivise Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.