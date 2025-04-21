Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Purchased by WPWealth LLP

WPWealth LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP’s holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,264 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 339,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 25,742 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.72. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

