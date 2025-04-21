Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,932 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $322,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI opened at $170.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

