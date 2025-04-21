Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

Shares of Deswell Industries stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. Deswell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deswell Industries

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.52% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Deswell Industries Company Profile

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

