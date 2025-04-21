Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $753,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Elevance Health by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,855,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. Truist Financial raised their price target on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.81.

Elevance Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ELV opened at $424.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

