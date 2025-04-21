CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CureVac Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 304,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $713.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.48. CureVac has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). CureVac had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CureVac will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Further Reading

