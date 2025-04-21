CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the March 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CureVac
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CureVac Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:CVAC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 304,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $713.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.48. CureVac has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.28.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). CureVac had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CureVac will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CureVac
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- AST SpaceMobile: 5 Reasons to Buy This Tiny Trailblazer Stock
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.