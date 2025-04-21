Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.48. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 405,095 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
