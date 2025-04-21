Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $6.48. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 405,095 shares changing hands.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 70.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.