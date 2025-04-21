Contrasting McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Aris Mining has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aris Mining and McEwen Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $510.60 million 1.85 $11.42 million $0.04 137.75 McEwen Mining $174.48 million 2.50 $55.30 million ($0.86) -9.42

Insider and Institutional Ownership

McEwen Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aris Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining -0.66% 4.97% 2.70% McEwen Mining 51.31% 20.77% 15.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aris Mining and McEwen Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

McEwen Mining has a consensus target price of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 88.27%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Aris Mining on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

