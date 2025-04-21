Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Short Interest Update

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Complete Solaria

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Complete Solaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Complete Solaria by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Complete Solaria by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Complete Solaria by 1,538.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 219,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,711 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Complete Solaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Complete Solaria alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Complete Solaria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Complete Solaria Trading Down 5.6 %

Complete Solaria stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,322. Complete Solaria has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Complete Solaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Complete Solaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.