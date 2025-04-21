Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,426,000 after acquiring an additional 260,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,321,000 after purchasing an additional 200,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,023,000 after purchasing an additional 159,597 shares during the last quarter. York GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $101,859,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,669,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.4 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,295.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.44. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $555.71 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,312.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,284.28.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 84 shares of company stock worth $109,748. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

