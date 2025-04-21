Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 868,299 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $70,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 904.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 229,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,681,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 752.8% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 83,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 102,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 59,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $33.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.