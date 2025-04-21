Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 459,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 544,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,636,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,266,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $23,358,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 962,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 214,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 820,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 533,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

RQI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.67. 30,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,450. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $14.41.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

