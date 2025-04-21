Cogeco Communications Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.922 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$65.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$66.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.82 and a 52-week high of C$75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank set a C$75.00 target price on Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.10.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

