CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,020,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,777,066.84. This trade represents a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,692,792.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 244,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,685.07. This represents a 14.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,474,000 after buying an additional 130,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,687,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,611 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,676,000 after purchasing an additional 107,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after purchasing an additional 372,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 648,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.90.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. Analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.11%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

