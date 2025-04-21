Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. 10,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,399. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 43,351 shares in the last quarter. CF Capital LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

