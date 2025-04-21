Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GLV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. 10,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,399. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0526 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
