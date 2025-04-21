ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ClearSign Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

CLIR stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.18.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

