ClearAlpha Technologies LP Purchases 7,441 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Everi makes up about 1.4% of ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ClearAlpha Technologies LP owned 0.17% of Everi worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $100,668.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

