Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.21.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of CMG traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,766,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,391,155. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,597.1% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 66,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 62,288 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.