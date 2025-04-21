Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI) is Stilwell Value LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Free Report) by 1,436.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,301 shares during the period. Central Plains Bancshares comprises approximately 3.5% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 7.44% of Central Plains Bancshares worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Central Plains Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Central Plains Bancshares by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPBI opened at $14.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49. Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

