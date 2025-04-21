CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Position Trimmed by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,032 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $26,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $117.45 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.11.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

