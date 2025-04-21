Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.11. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
