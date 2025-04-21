Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.11. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carver Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.05% of Carver Bancorp worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

