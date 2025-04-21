Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance
Carbon Revolution Public stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Carbon Revolution Public has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.00.
About Carbon Revolution Public
