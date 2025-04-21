Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the March 15th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance

Carbon Revolution Public stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Carbon Revolution Public has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Get Carbon Revolution Public alerts:

About Carbon Revolution Public

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.