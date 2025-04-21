Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 1,310,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,475,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAPR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $544.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 4.65.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.87 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.95% and a negative net margin of 146.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,868 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 419.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 111,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.